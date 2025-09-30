The Sunday singles is generally a blur but this year trying to keep up to date seemed almost impossible.

After two days of team golf and only four matches going on we now had 12 matches on the course, sporadic glimpses of some head-to-heads and coverage would only move to a lowly game when someone holed a long putt or did something silly.

Par 70 at Bethpage Black

Cam Young 67

Justin Rose 68

Justin Thomas 66

Tommy Fleetwood 68

Bryson DeChambeau 66

Matt Fitzpatrick 67

Scottie Scheffler 69

Rory McIlroy 69

Patrick Cantlay E (17)

Ludvig Aberg -2 (17)

Xander Schauffele -4 (15)

Jon Rahm Lev (15)

JJ Spaun -4 (17)

Sepp Straka -1 (17)

Russell Henley 64

Shane Lowry 64

Ben Griffin 70

Rasmus Hojgaard 72

Collin Morikawa 68

Tyrrell Hatton 68

Sam Burns 68

Bob MacIntyre 69

Harris English and Viktor Hovland did not play due to an injury to the Norwegian.

What are the surprises here?

1) Russell Henley, who had looked so out of sorts alongside Scottie Scheffler, was very much back to his World No. 3 self with his own ball.

He would go round in a six-under 64, which could so easily have been one better had he hit his final putt. The bad news for him is that he was up against Shane Lowry who finished with five 3s.

2) At some point Matt Fitzpatrick will feel disappointed by the Bryson DeChambeau fightback but it won’t put much of a downer on a superb week for the Englishman.

He was four-under for the first seven holes, good enough for a five-hole lead, but then the American threw a load of birdies at him and, in the end, a half looked like a positive.

3) If you needed proof that Rory McIlroy was frazzled by the time the singles came around, then here it is. Scottie Scheffler birdied two of the pars 5s but only managed one more but it was still enough. Both players had not missed a session and it showed here.

4) Only one player, Rasmus Hojgaard, was over par as he ended a week which saw him feature just twice. The coverage only seemed to focus on the bad bits for the Dane – there were three birdies – and he’ll surely be back for more, hopefully alongside his twin brother in Ireland.

5) Sepp Straka opened up with four birdies against Xander Schauffele but he was behind standing on the 11th tee. The Austrian would finish at one-under when he shook hands on the 17th green.

Foursomes scoring (F – Friday S – Saturday)

Aberg/Fitzpatrick F -7

DeChambeau/Young -6

McIlroy/Fleetwood S -6

MacIntyre/Hovland S -6

Rahm/Hatton F -5

Rahm/Hatton S -5

McIlroy/Fleetwood F -5

Henley/Scheffler S -5

Morikawa/English S -3

Schauffele/Cantlay F -2

Schauffele/Cantlay S -2

Aberg/Fitzpatrick S -2

DeChambeau/Thomas -1

Henley/Scheffler F -1

Morikawa/English F E

MacIntyre/Hovland F +1

Fourballs scoring (F – Friday S – Saturday)

Fleetwood/Rose S -11

Spaun/Schauffele -10

Rahm/Straka F -9

Scheffler/ DeChambeau -9

Rahm/Straka S -9

Fleetwood/Rose F -8

McIlroy/Lowry S -8

Thomas/Young F -7

McIlroy/Lowry F -7

Cantlay/Burns F -7

Thomas/Young S -7

Fitzpatrick/Hatton -7

DeChambeau/Griffin -6

Burns/Cantlay S -6

Scheffler/Spaun -5

Aberg/Hojgaard -2

Match records (points)

4

Fleetwood P5 W4 L1 H0

3.5

Hatton P4 W3 L0 H1

McIlroy P5 W3 L1 H1

3

Schauffele P4 W3 L1 H0

Young P4 W3 L1 H0

Rahm P5 W3 L2 H0

2.5

Fitzpatrick P4 W2 L1 H1

2

Lowry P3 W1 L0 H2

Spaun P3 W2 L1 H0

Rose P3 W2 L1 H0

Aberg P4 W2 L2 H0

Thomas P4 W2 L2 H0

1.5

Hovland P3 W1 L1 H1

MacIntyre P3 W1 L1 H1

Cantlay P5 W1 L3 H1

DeChambeau P5 W1 L3 H1

1

Griffin P2 W1 L1 H0

Straka P3 W1 L2 H0

Burns P3 W0 L1 H2

Scheffler P5 W1 L4 H0

0.5

English P3 W0 L2 H1

Henley P3 W0 L2 H1

Morikawa P3 W0 L2 H1

0

Hojgaard P2 W0 L2 H0

