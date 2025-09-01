Thriston Lawrence claimed an emotional two-shot victory over Matt Wallace, Rasmus Hojgaard and Sami Valimaki to end his three-year wait for a DP World Tour title.

The South African bogeyed the first three holes of his final round but battled back with an eagle and five birdies to claim the title.

Lawrence had to fend off a strong challenge from Wallace, Hojgaard and Valimaki, who all pushed his hard on the final day. Matt Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, was three strokes back in fifth.

Following his win, the 28-year-old said: “It’s not easy. I was so nervous all day. It always looks so easy, but it’s not. I’m just so emotional, so happy. It’s been a grind all day. I’m just so proud of the way I fought out there.”

Lawrence bagged himself a cheque for over half-a-million dollars thanks to his heroics in Switzerland.

Ryder Cup permutations

Hojgaard, who has already secured his spot on the Ryder Cup team thanks to his performance at the Betfred British Masters last week, did not need to worry about his spot on the team.

However, the likes of Wallace and Fitzpatrick are relying on a captain’s pick when Luke Donald completes his side on Monday. Both men certainly looking to catch his attention over at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

Marco Penge, who is also in Ryder Cup consideration after finishing eighth, said: “I feel like I’ve done as much as I possibly can and whether it’s too late [for Ryder Cup], whether I’ve started playing really well too late, I don’t know.

“It’s up to Luke [Donald] and the vice-captains and it’s just great to be in the conversation to be honest.

“At the start of the year I was nowhere near thinking about Ryder Cup and if I don’t get in I would have only just missed out, so there’s a lot of confidence to take from that.”

2025 Omega European Masters full prize money payouts:

1. Thriston Lawrence — $551,927.99

T-2. Rasmus Højgaard — $241,333.23

T-2. Sami Välimäki — $241,333.23

T-2. Matt Wallace — $241,333.23

5. Matt Fitzpatrick — $137,657.34

6. Richard Mansell — $113,632.23

7. Joel Girrbach — $97,399.06

T-8. Angel Ayora — $66,880.69

T-8. Lucas Bjerregaard — $66,880.69

T-8. Joakim Lagergren — $66,880.69

T-8. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen — $66,880.69

T-8. Marco Penge — $66,880.69

T-13. Mikael Lindberg — $48,864.75

T-13. Guido Migliozzi — $48,864.75

T-13. John Parry — $48,864.75

T-13. Maximilian Rottlff — $48,864.75

T-17. Ugo Coussaud — $39,886.35

T-17. Oliver Lindell — $39,886.35

T-17. Keita Nakajima — $39,886.35

T-17. Andrea Pavan — $39,886.35

T-17. Jordan Smith — $39,886.35

T-17. Tom Vaillant — $39,886.35

23. Kiradech Aphibarnrat — $35,694.79

T-24. Paul Casey — $33,275.18

T-24. Ronan Kleu — $33,275.18

T-24. Haotong Li — $33,275.18

T-24. Lukas Nemecz — $33,275.18

T-28. Thomas Aiken — $28,900.92

T-28. Todd Clements — $28,900.92

T-28. Benjamin Hebert — $28,900.92

T-28. Darius Van Driel — $28,900.92

T-28. Andrew Wilson — $28,900.92

T-33. Veer Ahlawat — $23,307.38

T-33. Romain Langasque — $23,307.38

T-33. Patrick Rodgers — $23,307.38

T-33. Antoine Rozner — $23,307.38

T-33. Adrien Saddier — $23,307.38

T-33. Jason Scrivener — $23,307.38

T-33. Clément Sordet — $23,307.38

40. Matteo Manassero — $20,456.41

T-41. Nicolas Colsaerts — $18,497.37

T-41. Alejandro Del Rey — $18,497.37

T-41. Benjamin Follett-Smith — $18,497.37

T-41. Casey Jarvis — $18,497.37

T-41. Zander Lombard — $18,497.37

T-46. Ivan Cantero — $14,917.81

T-46. John Catlin — $14,917.81

T-46. Niklas Lemke — $14,917.81

T-46. Sebastian Söderberg — $14,917.81

T-46. Richard Sterne — $14,917.81

T-46. Danny Willett — $14,917.81

52. Jacques Kruyswijk — $12,657.58

T-53. Ryggs Johnston — $11,689.98

T-53. Callum Tarren — $11,689.98

T-55. Matthew Baldwin — $10,064.57

T-55. Nacho Elvira — $10,064.57

T-55. Manuel Elvira — $10,064.57

T-55. Frank Kennedy — $10,064.57

T-55. Adrian Otaegui — $10,064.57

T-55. Brandon Stone — $10,064.57

T-55. Bernd Wiesberger — $10,064.57

62. Sam Hutsby — $8,765.92

T-63. Julien Brun — $8,278.92

T-63. Marcel Siem — $8,278.92

T-65. Björn Åkesson — $7,629.59

T-65. Alexander Knappe — $7,629.59

67. Angel Hidalgo — $7,142.60

Read next: How Team USA’s Ryder Cup stars bagged huge $412m fortune