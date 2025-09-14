Revealed: How much prize money did Ryder Cup stars win at BMW PGA Championship?
The BMW PGA Championship is the biggest tournament on the DP World Tour and carries a monster $9million purse and important Race to Dubai ranking points.
The Wentworth event needed a play-off hole to determine the victor, with Alex Noren claiming his second BMW PGA Championship title by beating runner-up Adrien Saddier with a close-range birdie.
England’s Aaron Rai was tied for third with Patrick Reed, while European Ryder Cup trio Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland all ended on 15 under.
Jon Rahm finished 13th with a six-under 66, while Rory McIlroy’s final round 65 saw him tied for 20th.
The DP World Tour will now travel to the FedEx Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche, which begins on Thursday, September 18.
Vice captain Noren looking forward to Ryder Cup
“The play-off felt a little bit easier than maybe the 72nd hole, a little bit better conditions,” Noren said.
“I thought I hit that one in the water, but I had a great lie so I tried to put it up here on the right side of the green and then got fortunate with a good break that the chip was sitting quite nicely.
“I saw his ball didn’t catch as nice a break maybe, so it makes a difference. Sometimes it comes to you easy and sometimes you’ve just got to fight. Today it felt like a fight. I think he probably outplayed me tee to green, but that’s how it goes.
“Sometimes you have to fight and today was like that. I like coming back to Europe and trusted the process. In terms of the Ryder Cup (Noren is a European vice-captain) the other guys have been playing better than me. I’m really looking forward to that match, I can’t wait.”
Prize money for each player at the BMW PGA Championship
1 Alex Noren (-19) – $1,530,000 (won play-off)
2 Adrien Saddier (-19) – $990,000
T3 Aaron Rai (-16) – $567,000
T3 Patrick Reed (-16) – $567,000
T5 Darren Fichardt (-15) – $381,600
T5 Ewen Ferguson (-15) – $381,600
T5 Viktor Hovland (-15) – $381,600
T5 Tyrrell Hatton (-15) – $381,600
T5 Matthew Fitzpatrick (-15) – $381,600
T5 Si-Woo Kim (-15) -$381,600
T11 Min-Woo Lee (-14) – $165,600
T11 Tom McKibbin (-14) – $165,600
T13 Adrian Otaegui (-13) – $144,900
T13 Harry Hall (-13) – $144,900
T13 Martin Couvra (-13) – $144,900
T13 Jon Rahm (-13) – $144,900
T13 Oliver Lindell (-13) – $144,900
T13 Hideki Matsuyama (-13) – $144,900
T13 Marco Penge (-13) – $144,900
T20 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (-12) – $108,000
T20 Joaquin Niemann (-12) – $108,000
T20 Ludvig Aaberg (-12) – $108,000
T20 Rory McIlroy (-12) – $108,000
T24 Sean Crocker (-11) – $96,300
T24 Francesco Laporta (-11) – $96,300
T24 Jordan Smith (-11) – $96,300
T24 Darius van Driel (-11) – $96,300
T24 Guido Migliozzi (-11) – $96,300
T24 Erik van Rooyen (-11) – $96,300
T24 Kristoffer Reitan (-11) – $96,300
T31 Tom Vaillant (-10) – $77,400
T31 Antoine Rozner (-10) – $77,400
T31 Elvis Smylie (-10) – $77,400
T31 Pablo Larrazabal (-10) – $77,400
T31 Daniel Bradbury (-10) – $77,400
T31 Johannes Veerman (-10) – $77,400
T31 Connor Syme (-10) – $77,400
T38 Richie Ramsay (-9) – $60,300
T38 Casey Jarvis (-9) – $60,300
T38 Brandon Stone (-9) – $60,300
T38 Adam Scott (-9) – $60,300
T38 Dylan Naidoo (-9) – $60,300
T38 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra (-9) – $60,300
T38 Ryan Gerard (-9) – $60,300
T38 Brandon Robinson-Thompson (-9) – $60,300
T46 Thomas Detry (-8) – $45,900
T46 Matt Wallace (-8) – $45,900
T46 Angel Hidalgo (-8) – $45,900
T46 Ryan Fox (-8) – $45,900
T46 Shane Lowry (-8) – $45,900
T46 Tommy Fleetwood (-8) – $45,900
T46 Kazuma Kobori (-8) – $45,900
T46 Laurie Canter (-8) – $45,900
T54 Ricardo Gouveia (-7) – $31,500
T54 Yannik Paul (-7) – $31,500
T54 Joakim Lagergren (-7) – $31,500
T54 Shaun Norris (-7) – $31,500
T54 Daniel Hillier (-7) – $31,500
T54 Yuto Katsuragawa (-7) – $31,500
T54 Angel Ayora (-7) – $31,500
T61 Justin Rose (-6) – $25,200
T61 David Ravetto (-6) – $25,200
T63 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (-5) – $23,400
T63 Joost Luiten (-5) – – $23,400
T63 Sam Bairstow (-5) – – $23,400
T66 Fabrizio Zanotti (-4) – $20,700
T66 Jeff Winther (-4) – $20,700
T66 Thomas Pieters (-4) – $20,700
T66 Danny Willett (-4) – $20,700
T70 Jorge Campillo (-3) – $17,100
T70 Haotong Li (-3) – $17,100
T70 Jacques Kruyswijk (-3) – $17,100
73 Jeong-Weon Ko (-2) – $13,492.96