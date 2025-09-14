Alex Noren celebrates winning the play off in final round of 2025 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth

The BMW PGA Championship is the biggest tournament on the DP World Tour and carries a monster $9million purse and important Race to Dubai ranking points.

The Wentworth event needed a play-off hole to determine the victor, with Alex Noren claiming his second BMW PGA Championship title by beating runner-up Adrien Saddier with a close-range birdie.

England’s Aaron Rai was tied for third with Patrick Reed, while European Ryder Cup trio Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland all ended on 15 under.

Jon Rahm finished 13th with a six-under 66, while Rory McIlroy’s final round 65 saw him tied for 20th.

The DP World Tour will now travel to the FedEx Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche, which begins on Thursday, September 18.

Vice captain Noren looking forward to Ryder Cup

“The play-off felt a little bit easier than maybe the 72nd hole, a little bit better conditions,” Noren said.

“I thought I hit that one in the water, but I had a great lie so I tried to put it up here on the right side of the green and then got fortunate with a good break that the chip was sitting quite nicely.

“I saw his ball didn’t catch as nice a break maybe, so it makes a difference. Sometimes it comes to you easy and sometimes you’ve just got to fight. Today it felt like a fight. I think he probably outplayed me tee to green, but that’s how it goes.

“Sometimes you have to fight and today was like that. I like coming back to Europe and trusted the process. In terms of the Ryder Cup (Noren is a European vice-captain) the other guys have been playing better than me. I’m really looking forward to that match, I can’t wait.”

Prize money for each player at the BMW PGA Championship

1 Alex Noren (-19) – $1,530,000 (won play-off)

2 Adrien Saddier (-19) – $990,000

T3 Aaron Rai (-16) – $567,000

T3 Patrick Reed (-16) – $567,000

T5 Darren Fichardt (-15) – $381,600

T5 Ewen Ferguson (-15) – $381,600

T5 Viktor Hovland (-15) – $381,600

T5 Tyrrell Hatton (-15) – $381,600

T5 Matthew Fitzpatrick (-15) – $381,600

T5 Si-Woo Kim (-15) -$381,600

T11 Min-Woo Lee (-14) – $165,600

T11 Tom McKibbin (-14) – $165,600

T13 Adrian Otaegui (-13) – $144,900

T13 Harry Hall (-13) – $144,900

T13 Martin Couvra (-13) – $144,900

T13 Jon Rahm (-13) – $144,900

T13 Oliver Lindell (-13) – $144,900

T13 Hideki Matsuyama (-13) – $144,900

T13 Marco Penge (-13) – $144,900

T20 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (-12) – $108,000

T20 Joaquin Niemann (-12) – $108,000

T20 Ludvig Aaberg (-12) – $108,000

T20 Rory McIlroy (-12) – $108,000

T24 Sean Crocker (-11) – $96,300

T24 Francesco Laporta (-11) – $96,300

T24 Jordan Smith (-11) – $96,300

T24 Darius van Driel (-11) – $96,300

T24 Guido Migliozzi (-11) – $96,300

T24 Erik van Rooyen (-11) – $96,300

T24 Kristoffer Reitan (-11) – $96,300

T31 Tom Vaillant (-10) – $77,400

T31 Antoine Rozner (-10) – $77,400

T31 Elvis Smylie (-10) – $77,400

T31 Pablo Larrazabal (-10) – $77,400

T31 Daniel Bradbury (-10) – $77,400

T31 Johannes Veerman (-10) – $77,400

T31 Connor Syme (-10) – $77,400

T38 Richie Ramsay (-9) – $60,300

T38 Casey Jarvis (-9) – $60,300

T38 Brandon Stone (-9) – $60,300

T38 Adam Scott (-9) – $60,300

T38 Dylan Naidoo (-9) – $60,300

T38 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra (-9) – $60,300

T38 Ryan Gerard (-9) – $60,300

T38 Brandon Robinson-Thompson (-9) – $60,300

T46 Thomas Detry (-8) – $45,900

T46 Matt Wallace (-8) – $45,900

T46 Angel Hidalgo (-8) – $45,900

T46 Ryan Fox (-8) – $45,900

T46 Shane Lowry (-8) – $45,900

T46 Tommy Fleetwood (-8) – $45,900

T46 Kazuma Kobori (-8) – $45,900

T46 Laurie Canter (-8) – $45,900

T54 Ricardo Gouveia (-7) – $31,500

T54 Yannik Paul (-7) – $31,500

T54 Joakim Lagergren (-7) – $31,500

T54 Shaun Norris (-7) – $31,500

T54 Daniel Hillier (-7) – $31,500

T54 Yuto Katsuragawa (-7) – $31,500

T54 Angel Ayora (-7) – $31,500

T61 Justin Rose (-6) – $25,200

T61 David Ravetto (-6) – $25,200

T63 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (-5) – $23,400

T63 Joost Luiten (-5) – – $23,400

T63 Sam Bairstow (-5) – – $23,400

T66 Fabrizio Zanotti (-4) – $20,700

T66 Jeff Winther (-4) – $20,700

T66 Thomas Pieters (-4) – $20,700

T66 Danny Willett (-4) – $20,700

T70 Jorge Campillo (-3) – $17,100

T70 Haotong Li (-3) – $17,100

T70 Jacques Kruyswijk (-3) – $17,100

73 Jeong-Weon Ko (-2) – $13,492.96