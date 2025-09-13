After his starring role in Happy Gilmore 2, John Daly might want to consider taking up acting full-time after setting an unwanted PGA Tour Champions single-hole record at the Sanford International.

In what looks like a scorecard error, the two-time major winner took a whopping 19 strokes on the par-5 12th hole, which included seven drops. Making it the highest single-hole score in PGA Tour Champions history.

He ended the first round 18 over on 88, and unsurprisingly bottom of the leader board, nine shots adrift of Tom Lehman in 77th at the Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Fall. He would have carded an impressive 69 if he was allowed to ignore the 12th hole.

Daly’s original score for the hole was shown as 17, before he handed in his scorecard officially recording an 18-over 88. Fortunately for Wild Thing, there’s limited coverage of the PGA Tour Champions and there is currently no footage and limited data from his round.

The 1995 Open champion already had two of the seven highest scores ever recorded on a single hole in PGA Tour history. During the 1998 Arnold Palmer Invitational carded an 18 on the par-5 sixth hole at Bay Hill, while he withdrew from the 2011 Australian Open after plopping six balls into the water on the 11th hole.

Angel Cabrera led the Sanford International after the first round with a six under 64, 24 shots ahead of Daly.

Daly’s record-breaking 19 shot 12th hole

Shot 1 – From tee box

Shot 2 – From primary rough

Shot 3- Shot 3 penalty

Drop in drop

Shot 4 – From primary rough

Shot 5 – Shot 5 penalty

Drop in drop

Shot 6 – From primary rough

Shot 7 – Shot 7 penalty

Drop in drop

Shot 8 – From primary rough

Shot 9 – Shot 9 penalty

Drop in drop

Shot 10 – From primary rough

Shot 11 – Shot 11 penalty

Drop in drop

Shot 12 – From primary rough

Shot 13 – Shot 13 penalty

Drop in drop

Shot 14 – From primary rough

Shot 15 – Shot 15 penalty

Drop in drop

Shot 16 – From primary rough

Shot 17 – From primary rough

Shot 18 – From intermediate rough

Shot 19 – From green, in the hole