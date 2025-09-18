World number one Scottie Scheffler has outlined a simple drill using a pencil or tee that can help golfers correct their backswing and improve consistency.

The four-time Major champion is known for his smooth swing and efficient rotation, and he emphasises that small adjustments in alignment and body movement can have a big impact on shot quality.

Scheffler explained that many amateurs struggle with being ‘laid off’ at the top of the backswing, which can throw the club off-plane and lead to inconsistent contact.

Understanding being ‘laid off’ at the top and its effect

Being “laid off” means the club shaft points too far left of the target (for a right-handed golfer) instead of staying roughly in line with the lead arm.

In other words, the club is too far behind the golfer rather than on plane or slightly across the target line.

This position can cause hooks, pulls, or thin shots as golfers try to compensate.

Scheffler’s pencil drill provides a visual reference to help golfers feel the correct alignment and keep the club on plane throughout the backswing.

Scottie Scheffler’s swing plane improvement method

Scheffler’s drill is deceptively simple but can have a big impact on your driving, and all you need is a pencil or tee to act as a guide at the top of your swing.

The Texan explained: “You could literally just take the pencil and stick it in the top of any club.

“If someone is laid off at the top of their swing, they could try to point it back behind them in the direction of the fault. You can use this as an exact visual to help correct it.”

For driving the ball, the swing plane and club path are critical to both distance and accuracy; the pencil provides immediate feedback.

It shows whether the club is too far behind or properly aligned down the line. By learning to keep the club on plane at the top, golfers can generate more consistent contact and optimise launch for longer, straighter drives.

Scheffler also stresses the importance of body movement in driving: “When I turn through, I’ve got to get my rear end out of the way, which is one of the things we’ve been working on.”

Clearing the hips allows the driver to swing freely along the proper path, preventing blocked rotation that often forces compensations with the arms and hands.

This promotes a more powerful, efficient turn, which is essential for maximising driving distance.

Practice makes perfect

While the pencil gives a clear visual, Scheffler recommends practising with your actual driver. This helps integrate the correct positions into your full swing and build muscle memory for real-course situations.

Over time, the drill can help golfers feel the proper top-of-swing position and smooth hip rotation, both key to solid, repeatable drives.

The drill combines simplicity and accessibility: a pencil at the top of the swing, awareness of hip movement, and regular practice work together to create a more consistent, repeatable swing.

When explaining the importance of the pencil or tee, Scheffler added: “You can see it out of the corner of your eye. It helps you feel that position, and then when you turn through, you clear your hips.”

Even in a game dominated by technology, Scheffler’s pencil drill shows that the fundamentals, alignment, rotation, and feel, remain the key to longer, straighter, more reliable drives.

Sometimes, the simplest tools can deliver the biggest improvements.

