The best golf should be an adventure.

Whether played by the seaside or played among the trees, golf’s stages take us into the same territory that fuelled out childhood imaginations.

And the very best golf trips involve an adventurous journey, too.

Meet Another Place, The Machrie on the Scottish Hebridean island of Islay – a hotel and golf course that feeds the adventurous child in every golfer.

If you wanted to, there is a slow travel method of reaching this magical spot on the western edge of Scotland.

It is a long and winding road from Glasgow, via Loch Lomond, to the Kintyre peninsula and a two hour ferry ride from there past the imposing heights of Jura (where George Orwell wrote 1984 shortly after the Second World War).

It’s a wonderful route, full of wild scenery, but it’s tricky to pull off for a 24 or 48 hour trip.

Fortunately, there is a rather exciting alternative, one that takes in return flights from Glasgow airport (golf clubs included), transfers on arrival, breakfast and a two-course lunch, a sample of Islay’s famous whisky, 18 holes on a majestic linksland course, and a post-round wild garden sauna and hot tub.

It’s a day out for the ages, one that fulfils every component of the golf-as-adventure concept – and it starts at just £285 per person.

Credit: Kevin Murray Golf Photography

Golf365 travelled to Islay by the slow travel route and can recommend it, but we’re also rather keen on the day trip idea.

In fact, while playing we watched the Loganair plane land on the island’s air strip that is no more than a few hard drives along the Strand Beach from the course.

Imagine the thrill of flying in on the 8am flight from Glasgow, across the Isle of Arran and Kintyre, sweeping down after a mere 45 minutes in the air having tucked into a Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer, sitting on seat with Harris Tweed headrests and tartan livery.

A few minutes after landing you’ll be enjoying a superb breakfast in the dining room at The Machrie, overlooking the 18th hole, fortifying yourself for the test ahead with local staples such as porridge, Highland haggis and Argyll smoked salmon.

And then it’s time to hit the first tee.

The original course was laid down by Willie Campbell in 1891 and while it was respected as a classic of its kind it had many blind shots and needed an upgrade.

DJ Russell was entrusted with the renovation and has created what might be the most fun layout you’ve ever experienced.

His playfulness is immediately apparent with a drive from the first tee that doesn’t quite introduce the drama of the setting – but, don’t worry, that’s all part of the master plan.

Russell wants to defer that drama: it hits you as you wander towards your ball on a fairway that sits on a crest of land. As you reach the top, the wide expanse of the bay reveals itself, as do the holes between you and the beach. It’s a stunning sight, all the finer for having been delayed.

From this point on the course sweeps between, across and around the dunes.

Every tee shot offers a wonderful choice. On the par-5 second it is whether to attack the burn that takes mountain water down to the beach, or to stay far away and reach the green safely in three shots.

Elsewhere there are thrilling moments knowing that a pure strike will find a side of the fairway that acts like a ski slope, but also aware that an errant blow will scuttle the ball into trouble.

Greens are tucked away in corners between the dunes or perched on top of them.

There are few greenside bunkers, but many greenside threats. Russell is an astute plotter of mounds and hollows. Indeed, they are often more cunning (and score wrecking) that a pot bunker might be.

Remember the board game Mousetrap? A ball bearing would find its way along a series of ramps, drops and other obstacles to its ultimate goal. Social media is full of creative versions of the game, elaborate ones that see balls sweep through houses and gardens.

The mischief and sheer joy of Mousetrap feels like it has been replicated at The Machrie – yes, it really is that much fun.

And when you leave the 18th green, with a big wide grin, it’s time to return to the restaurant for a lunch spent revisiting the best holes and toasting Russell with your Islay single malt.

The return flight will even get you home a touch after 7 in the evening.

The only problem with that would be the nagging frustration, as the plane rises above the course, of knowing you’re not going to have a second crack at it.

No matter. You can also book this trip with a one night stay, a second round in the morning and a distillery trip to sample more of the whisky.

A short adventure is special, a longer adventure is even better (and you might even see the Northern Lights).

Whichever you choose, Another Place, The Machrie might be the most fun adventure you’ll ever have on a golf course alongside the joy of a luxurious hotel with sensational Scottish food, drink and hospitality.

Note: Another Place, The Machrie is closed from 17/11/2025-13/2/2026.