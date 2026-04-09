The golf balls used by the Masters favourites Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm

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The favourites for the Masters battling for the famous green jacket will also spark an intriguing battle of the balls.

The bookies’ favourites to take the title include defending champion Rory Mcilroy, world number one Scottie Scheffler and perennial contender Bryson DeChambeau, and each of them has a different favoured ball in their bag.

There are 52 players using Titleist balls in the Masters including defending champion Rory McIlroy, who switched from the TP5x to the TP5 last year. Titleist is followed by Callaway with 15 players, and then Sxiron and TaylorMade with eight apiece.

There are five players using Bridgestone balls with just one player using Maxfli and Underground balls for the big occasion.

Masters: Which ball are the favourites using?

Scottie Scheffler: Titleist Pro V1

Rory McIlroy: Titleist TP5

John Rahm: Callaway Chrome Soft X 2022

Bryson DeChambeau: Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot

Cameron Young: Titleist Pro V1x

Ludvig Aberg: Titleist Pro V1x

Tommy Fleetwood: TaylorMade TP5x Pix

McIlroy says he switched from the Titleist TP5x to the TP5 after discovering the lower-compression TP5 did not lose any speed from the driver and provided spin with the irons.

He said: “I loved how it was reacting around the greens. And then I started hitting some like 60-, 70-yard shots with it and it was coming off much lower launch, but spinnier.”

The move was a hit with McIlroy finally completing a Grand Slam and he will once again be relying on the Titleist balls for the 2026 Masters.

The Titleist balls are so popular world number one Scottie Scheffler uses the Pro V1 balls despite also having a deal with TaylorMade. The favourite for the Masters matches it to Titleist Vokey wedges in his golf bag.

Cameron Young and Ludvig Aberg also use the Titleist Pro V1x balls and are in the top ten favourites for the Masters title according to the bookies, while third favourite Bryson DeChambeau uses the Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot Golf Ball.

There is a chance a non-Titleist ball is used for the winning putt in the tournament. John Rahm is leading the way for the Callaway players with his choice of Chrome Soft X 2022 balls.

A Rahm victory would be a big one for Callaway as he also uses a Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Driver and Callaway Apex TCB irons.

Tommy Fleetwood leads the betting for golfers who use a TaylorMade ball. The British golfer uses the TaylorMade TP5x Pix and is the brand’s best bet for a Masters winner.

The Titleist V1 Pro: Our verdict

When Titleist brought out the V1 Pro in 2025 we were lucky enough to test the ball. You can read the Golf365 Titleist V1 Pro review here.

Our expert reviewer said: “We mishit a lot of shots and the 2025 Pro V1 was exceptionally good at helping with tee shots that didn’t find the middle of the clubface. Likewise, irons that weren’t struck out of the middle definitely benefited from its forgiving properties.

“But it is when you truly swing the club properly that you appreciate quite how brilliant a ball the 2025 Pro V1 is.”

You can buy the Titleist V1 Pro here.