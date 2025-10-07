Revealed: The best UK golf deals for Black Friday 2025

Amazon’s Black Friday golf sale is one of the biggest and best around. The online retail giant stocks many of golf’s biggest brand names and the discounts are often significant.

Black Friday begins on November 28 in 2025 but Amazon usually launches a host of early deals. Last year it was a full week of sales, meaning the first deals could drop on November 21 this year.

There is an earlier sale live right now in the shape of the Amazon Big Day Deals and that has plenty of cheap golf accessories included.

Golf is always one of the largest sport sales on Black Friday and there is a chance to buy cheap balls, clubs, gloves, bags and accessories from major brands including Titleist, Callaway and Dunlop. Expect discounts on Adidas golf footwear and even golfing holidays as we get nearer to the date.

Below we have rounded up the best deals we can expect for Black Friday and the first of the early deals we are seeing now, months before the event itself.

Best UK golf deals: what do we want to see reduced?

We have scoured our reviews and play tests to find the best items we think will be reduced in the Black Friday sale. Keep an eye out for discounts on these products:

Best golf shoes for winter – Adidas S2G RAIN.RDY

The Adidas S2G RAIN.RDY features a high-top ankle combined with a TPU heel clip to provide absolute waterproofing while maintaining stability and comfort around the course.

Despite its chunky appearance, the shoe features Adidas’ LIGHSTRIKE cushioning technology, meaning it’s more lightweight and comfortable than meets the eye, while lace closure on the upper ensures the foot stays dry. This is our pick of the winter shoes available to golfers in the UK.

They are usually priced at £100 so keep an eye out for any reductions on that price.

Best premium golf ball – Titleist 2025 Pro V1 Golf Ball

The Titleist 2025 Pro V1 is the best pro golf ball on the market according to our play tests. Expect to pay around £50 usually but prices could drop for Black Friday. You can track prices here.

The current price is just £44 for a short time only in the Amazon Big Deal Days sale.

Best budget golf ball – Callaway Supersoft

Our pick of the best golf ball for beginners and those who want a little extra distance on their drives. The Callaway is a perfect, cheap golf ball for everyday use and it is already on sale for just £20 in a pre-Black Friday sale.

Best golf accessory – The Odyssey Chipper

The Odyssey Chipper is the ultimate accessory when it comes to improving your short game. It has a softer polymer insert to make a chip feel more like a putt and can help to tidy up your chipping game easily.

Our reviewer said: “It could be a great addition to your bag if you are prone to making a mess of what looks like the simplest of chips.”

The new Odyssey Chipper will be available in both a men’s and women’s version and is priced at £120 on non-sale days.

The best early golf ball deals for Black Friday

Golf balls form the biggest part of the Amazon sale and some of our top picks for 2025 are reduced in the run up to Black Friday.

They include the Callaway Chrome Soft. These balls are perfect for those who struggle to generate power on their drives and can be ideal for amateurs and more professional players.

Usually priced at £55, the Limited Edition are now £44 from the Callaway sale. You can also get the Callaway Chrome Soft balls for £32.99, down from £35 here.

Amazon has a handful of golf deals and the pick of them includes the Titleist V1 Pro golf balls for £49, down from £55 here.

