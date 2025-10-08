This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

The new Huawei GT 6 Pro smart watch could be the most advanced golf watch ever designed and it is now on sale for UK golfers.

Launched this month, the new Huawei GT 6 Pro has gone on sale and is the most advanced golfing watch ever released. For a short time shoppers can get £30 off using the code A30OFFGT6.

Going up against the likes of the Apple smart watch is not easy but Huawei has launched the best sports smart watch ever built and it comes with unique golf features that have never before been seen on a smart watch.

The watch comes with 17,000 golf course maps across over 80 countries worldwide. Of those courses 3,000 can be found in the UK alone.

In a world first for a smart watch, the Huawei GT 6 Pro model features the first-ever vector maps on a smartwatch, allowing “stepless zooming,” effortless navigation by dragging the map, and accurately gauging distances to nearby hazards and the greens.

The watch allows you to download detailed course maps so you can check out hazards on each hole before teeing off. It also provides precise real-time yardage to hazards, the pin and the front, centre, back and sides of the green for a more accurate read of the hole.

Huawei’s newest watch allows you to monitor your score and can track you accurately enough that it will update the course details when you enter the tee area for the next hole.

If you are just practising, driving range mode offers detailed swing data including backswing/downswing time, swing tempo, and swing speed, and provides animated swing and grip demos and tips.

The Huawei GT 6 Pro watch

The updated pro golf features are just one of 100 sport modes included on the new watch, which boasts an upgraded battery life of up to 21 days of use and a new ultra-bright screen for outdoor use in all weather.

The watch, which features advanced features for cycling, running, walks, skiing and gym workouts, has a ground-breaking 3D converged positioning technology for unparalleled accuracy in tracking routes and speeds.

It also includes health features such as heart rate and sleep tracking, plus stress monitoring across 12 different emotional states to help manage stress levels.

The watch also passes the all-important clubhouse style test. The aerospace-grade titanium design feels like a premium watch and it comes with a selection of strap options to complete the look. Despite the high-end feel it has a hard metal coating and a waterproof design with scratch protection for outdoor use.

You can buy the Huawei GT 6 Pro now. It is priced at £329.99 but you can get £30 off with the code A30OFFGT6.