This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Amazon has caused a stir in the world of golf after launching ‘Basics’ golf balls for just $1 (or slightly over £1 in the UK).

The Soft Core Amazon balls have proved to be a viral hit for the brand. Despite minimalist design the balls are selling well on the auction site and Amazon has been inundated with five star reviews for the balls.

The beginner balls are being sold in packs of 12 and Amazon is already struggling to meet with demand.

Based on the popular pro ‘soft core’ balls, the Amazon Basics Soft Core are two-piece balls in the style of top-end favourites such as Titleist Trufeel and Callaway SuperSoft.

While they are at the budget end of the market they have caught attention because they are made by SM Global, which is an established company producing balls in the popular PXG Xtreme and Kirkland Performance+ line ups.

It means you can get balls made alongside some of the best budget in the industry for an ultra-low price and they can be specified in white or a winter-friendly yellow for better visibility.

There are also a few other design choices that make the Amazon balls a popular choice. They are slightly smaller than usual for a ionomer golf ball, which should help performance.

One reviewer on Amazon said: “I’m a 15-20 handicap and these are perfect for someone looking for entry-level soft balls that aren’t terrible. They play just as good as other big name brands, so I’d recommend them if you’re not a scratch golfer or specific on what ball you need to be playing.”

Another added: “I’ve hit them around a few times, and I can’t tell any difference in how these performed vs my name brand golf balls.”

You can buy the viral golf balls on Amazon.

