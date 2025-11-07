This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

November is the best time of year to buy new golf shoes because most online stores cut prices of summer stock in time for Black Friday.

One seller has taken it a step further by launching a Black November sale with big discounts on golf shoes for the entire month.

Hot Golf says Nike and Footjoy golf shoes will be reduced by up to 70% in the Black November sale. Here are the pick of the deals.

Nike Air Pegasus 89 G

The Nike Air Pegasus 89 G was a bit of a surprise when it arrived in golf shoe format. For years the stylish Air Pegasus has been one of the best running shoes in the world but had never been tweaked to suit the fairway.

Everything that makes it a top running shoe works well here. It is well cushioned and comfortable, and the wet rubber traction provides extra grip. The real benefit for casual golfers is that the Air Pegasus looks stunning and is equally at home on or off the course thanks to its sleek design.

While not a completely waterproof shoe it does have waterproof upper and breathable mesh.

Without spikes it is not really a winter golf shoe but at £70, down from £110, now is a good time to get your hands on one of the most stylish golf shoes around.

Footjoy Traditions Blucher

Footjoy’s Traditions range are classically-designed golf shoes that offer premium materials, a full year of waterproof warranty, and a choice of spiked or spikeless design.

They are designed with a premium leather upper with super-cushioned foam to make them as comfortable as possible.

Perfect for winter golf, the shoes come with Pulsar LP cleats by Softspikes for extra grip.

The Traditions Blucher shoes are usually around £130 but you can get them for £110 in the Black Friday sale.

Ecco 2025 LTI

Ecco golf shoes have been a favourite of Golf365 for a while now. You can read our review of the excellent S-Three golf shoe here.

The Ecco 2025 LTI shoes sit somewhere in between the Nike and Footjoy offerings. Styled like a modern trainer, the shoe is a simple, sporty design that will appeal to all ages. However, it also comes with a premium leather waterproof offer and the brand offers a one year waterproof warranty.

The only real downside with Ecco golf shoes is the price. At £170 it is one of the more expensive options on the market but you can get them for just £99 in the Black November sale at Hot Golf.

