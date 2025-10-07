This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

The best golf ball in the world in 2025 as rated by our experts has dropped to its lowest ever price in a ‘secret’ golf sale that lasts just a couple of days.

Amazon has launched a Big Deal Days sale and it includes big reductions on golf balls. The sale is open to Amazon Prime members and you can see the full list of golf deals here.

For experienced players the Titleist 2025 Pro V1 is the best pro golf ball on the market according to our play tests. We have tried and tested this ball and it is a superb option for people looking for higher drive heights, better spin and drop-and-stop control, all with a soft feel to the ball.

The professional-standard ball is usually around £55 for a pack of 12 but you can get them for just £44 for a short time only in the Amazon sale.

The 2023 Callaway Supersoft golf ball is one of Amazon’s best sellers thanks to its Hyper Elastic SoftCast Core, which essentially means the speed of the ball off the club is increased for further drives.

The ‘soft’ aspect of the ball means it is more workable around the greens too, which makes it a superb option for beginners and more experienced players. Usually priced at around £25 for 12 balls but you can get them for £20 in the Amazon October sale here.

Callaway’s Golf Chrome Soft balls are also reduced for people with Amazon Prime. The Chrome Soft balls are the professional option and the brand promises Tour level speed, spin, and control with the balls.

The balls have been engineered carefully to maximise speed, precision and spin for the game’s top players and the latest sale brings the price down to a very tempting £28, down from £34.

Players who want to boost their short game can choose the Titleist Trufeel balls. A pack of 12 is down to as little as £17 in the Amazon sale.

The Trufeel balls are ultra soft and deliver a low ball height with increased greenside spin. It is the softest, most forgiving ball in the Titleist lineup and it is the lowest price it has been this year.

