Adidas’ best golf shoe gets Ryder Cup makeover as stars tee off

Adidas has revealed a special edition golf shoe featuring the Ryder Cup team colours – and it will be worn by some of the top players on the team.

Adidas’ Adizero ZG golf shoes are some of the best on the market. Launched earlier this year, the 2025 edition is worn by some of the game’s top players.

The brand released the lightweight, spikeless golf shoe on January 31, but a new version has arrived in time for the Ryder Cup, featuring a colourway that represents Team Europe’s colours. It will be worn by some of the players in Luke Donald’s side as they tee off at Bethpage.

Team Europe star Ludvig Aberg has been wearing the boots since launch, describing them as offering: “traction and stability while still being so comfortable and lightweight.”

Adidas has now launched a new Ryder Cup edition of the shoes with blue and yellow highlights to signify the team’s colours. The shoes are on sale on the Adidas website, priced at £150, and include a Europe-inspired star on the sole of the shoe.

The Adizero shoes are designed as a lightweight option with undercut lugs along the perimeter of the outsole to offer better stability and adaptive traction across different terrain. There is also what Adidas calls a cone system to provide extra stability on uneven surfaces.

They include a waterproof upper to keep moisture out and Adidas Lightstrike Pro cushioning for added comfort around the course.

The new shoes also feature midsole cushioning for added comfort and arch support, enhancing stability and comfort when walking.

“A golfer’s feet and footwear are extremely critical to not only the swing but also their overall enjoyment of the round,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf.

“Adizero ZG represents the next step on our journey to provide golfers with a lightweight option that has technology specifically focused on tackling those important areas like traction, stability and comfort, all in a spikeless silhouette.”

You can see the special Ryder Cup edition of the shoes here.