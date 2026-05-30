The twelfth green during at The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield

The English West Midlands is not immediately thought of as being one of the great hot spots of golf and yet it has plenty of wonderful courses.

Here are out top five from Warwickshire, Staffordshire, Shropshire, Worcestershire and the West Midlands conurbation itself.

Beau Desert

It might sound French but this absolutely wonderful course is smack in the middle of Cannock Chase in Staffordshire.

That gives a clue as to its vibe: Cannock Chase is one of the greatest forests in Britain never mind the Midlands.

The course is secluded, beautiful, fast running and high quality – and home for DP Wold Tour winner Richard Mansell.

Designed by Herbert Fowler, it is a heathland classic, among England’s finest and it is the Midlands finest too.

Little Aston

The great Harry Vardon advised on the plotting and the great Harry Colt oversaw alterations – that’s not a bad start and Little Aston has lived up to its beginnings.

Walter Hagen and Open champion Denny Shute visited in 1933 to played Percy Alliss (Peter’s dad) and Abe Mitchell (whose image sits on top of the Ryder Cup).

More recently Tommy Fleetwood won the English Amateur at the Warwickshire track shortly before turning pro.

It’s set within woods, with sensational bunkering and is a wonderful old-style test.

The Belfry – Brabazon

Let’s be honest: the Brabazon is a much better course than it was when it was first unveiled to the world in the 1970s, but it is also not a great course.

But it is nothing less than remarkable for anyone who loves the modern history of the game.

Because, of course, it was here that Europe first won the Ryder Cup in 1985 and sensational regained it in 2002.

Almost every hole has a story: where Monty led the charge, where Seve took aim at the 10th green, where Philip Price beat Phil Mickelson, where Christy O’Connor struck his 2-iron, where Sam Torrance holed the winning putt.

Enville

A little way outside Wolverhampton is a course that might easily be in Surrey.

The turf is fast drying and fast running. The fairways are tree and heather lined. The courses are traditional and well plotted.

Its quality is rubber stamped by the fact that it is an Open Regional Qualifying course.

It’s fun and beauty also calls to mind Woodhall Spa – it just happens to be easier to access from right around the world.

Church Stretton

Church Stretton in Shropshire will never host a tour event. It is not long. It is not, in so many ways, a great golf course – but it is a magnificent experience.

It starts with location: perched on top of the imposing Long Mynd on the fringes of the beautiful town of Church Stretton.

The drive to the course is up a winding, steep road that gives you a hint of the golf to come. That’s steep and winding too.

You’ll play alongside sheep, you’ll gasp at the scenery, you’ll love some holes, scowl at others, and end the day with a wide smile on your face. It’s beautiful and, in its own way, brutal.

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